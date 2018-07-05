Fox's Hume deletes tweets saying Dems don't love country - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Fox's Hume deletes tweets saying Dems don't love country

NEW YORK (AP) - Fox News Channel analyst Brit Hume has deleted a Fourth of July tweet that suggested Democrats "sure don't love" America.

Hume had referred to a Gallup poll that said 47 percent of Americans say they were "extremely proud" to be Americans. Among Democrats, 32 percent of poll respondents said this. Hume had linked to an article in a conservative blog titled, "Why do Democrats hate America?"

In his since-deleted tweet, Hume wrote that "hate may be too strong a word but they still don't love it."

Hume later wrote that some people thought that wasn't a fair conclusion from the poll. He said he agreed and was deleting the tweet.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

