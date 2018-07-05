Average US 30-year mortgage rates fall to 4.52 percent - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Average US 30-year mortgage rates fall to 4.52 percent

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, photo, an open house sign is seen on a street corner in Waukee, Iowa. On Thursday, July 5, Freddie Mac reports on the week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall). In this Wednesday, June 27, 2018, photo, an open house sign is seen on a street corner in Waukee, Iowa. On Thursday, July 5, Freddie Mac reports on the week’s average U.S. mortgage rates.

By JOSH BOAK
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell this week, offering a slight degree of relief to would-be homebuyers.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages dropped to 4.52 percent from 4.55 percent a week ago. Rates have declined in five of the past six weeks. Still, the average rate has increased from a year ago when it stood at 3.96 percent.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans slipped to 3.99 percent from 4.04 percent a year ago.

Mortgage rates have declined as investors have bought 10-year U.S. Treasury notes, causing their yield to decline. The yield peaked in May at 3.11 percent and has since dipped to 2.83 percent as the financial markets have sought a haven amid risks of a trade war.

Despite the recent declines, long-term loan rates remain near their highest levels in seven years. The average 30-year mortgage rate reached a high this year of 4.66 percent on May 24; the 15-year rate hit 4.15 percent that day.

To calculate average mortgage rates, Freddie Mac surveys lenders across the country between Monday and Wednesday each week.

The average doesn't include extra fees, known as points, which most borrowers must pay to get the lowest rates. The average fee on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages was unchanged from last week at 0.5 point.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Margarita-loving bear takes a dip in a California hot tub

    Margarita-loving bear takes a dip in a California hot tub

    Monday, July 2 2018 6:21 PM EDT2018-07-02 22:21:56 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 12:02 PM EDT2018-07-05 16:02:33 GMT
    A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub.More >>
    A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub.More >>

  • I scream, you scream: Jury to settle bitter dessert dispute

    I scream, you scream: Jury to settle bitter dessert dispute

    Thursday, July 5 2018 11:06 AM EDT2018-07-05 15:06:30 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-07-05 15:57:43 GMT
    (Gary Higgins/The Patriot Ledger via AP). In this April 28, 2011 photo, Paula, left, and husband Chris White, standing at right, pose with their children and some of their 600 lb Gorillas frozen ice cream sandwiches and cookies in Duxbury, Mass. The 60...(Gary Higgins/The Patriot Ledger via AP). In this April 28, 2011 photo, Paula, left, and husband Chris White, standing at right, pose with their children and some of their 600 lb Gorillas frozen ice cream sandwiches and cookies in Duxbury, Mass. The 60...
    A battle over an ice cream sandwich is brewing in Boston's federal courthouse.More >>
    A battle over an ice cream sandwich is brewing in Boston's federal courthouse.More >>

  • Statue of Liberty climber awaits court appearance

    Statue of Liberty climber awaits court appearance

    Thursday, July 5 2018 9:28 AM EDT2018-07-05 13:28:26 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 11:56 AM EDT2018-07-05 15:56:07 GMT
    Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.More >>
    Authorities say a Fourth of July protester who held police at bay for hours after she climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty, causing an evacuation, will face a judge in New York.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly