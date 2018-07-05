Hey The Walking Dead fans, please stop showing up at Jeffrey Dean Morgan's house

Hey The Walking Dead fans, please stop showing up at Jeffrey Dea - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is a chill dude. He's happy to take pictures and chat with fans... if fans encounter him in public. But if you show up at his house unannounced, that's not cool. His home is his Sanctuary.

Morgan -- who has intensely devoted fans from The Walking Dead and Supernatural -- posted a message on Twitter asking people to please stop coming to his house.

"Dear people that think it's a solid plan to come to our house, take pictures, drive up to house, knock on door... it's not a good plan," he wrote. "It's rude and creepy. Respect our privacy please. And... you're being recorded."

Morgan is married to Supernatural actress Hilarie Burton, with whom he has two children.

If you really want to get closer to JDM, just visit the candy store in Rhinebeck, New York that he owns with Paul Rudd. That's a public place. He probably won't be there, but you can still take a picture. Plus, Rhinebeck is a nice little town. You'll enjoy it.

You can see JDM in action again as Negan when The Walking Dead returns for Season 9 this fall.

