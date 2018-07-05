Man found in state park lake after apparent drowning

PELHAM, Ala. (AP) - The body of a man who disappeared while swimming in a lake at Alabama's largest state park has been located.

Authorities in the Birmingham suburb of Pelham say divers recovered the body Wednesday night at Oak Mountain State Park after a search that included the use of underwater radar at the beach area.

Police and firefighters went to the park after a relative realized the man hadn't been seen in a while. Authorities at first weren't sure whether he'd walked away or was in the water.

News outlets report the remains were later found about 100 feet from the beach.

The man apparently drowned, but the body was turned over to the Shelby County coroner for a final determination. The victim's name hasn't been released.

