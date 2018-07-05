The Latest: China bravado belies worries over US trade row - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Latest: China bravado belies worries over US trade row

BEIJING (AP) - The Latest on the trade dispute between China and the U.S. that may result in the two sides each imposing higher duties on billions of dollars' worth of each other's exports. (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

China says it's girded for a trade war with the U.S. and can give as good as it gets, but behind the official bravado lies a deep unease over trade friction with Washington.

Yu Zhi, an economist in Shanghai, has urged Beijing to "fully estimate the negative impact of the trade war on the Chinese economy" and find ways to avoid a trade war.

The U.S. has threatened to impose 25 percent duties on $34 billion in Chinese products starting Friday and China has said it will fire back with corresponding tariffs.

The trade dispute has roiled the stock market, where the benchmark Shanghai Composite index has tumbled 12 percent in the past two weeks.

7:00 p.m.

The Communist Party newspaper Global Times has taken the U.S. to task for threatening to raise tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of exports.

In a sharply worded editorial Thursday headlined, "Washington cannot contain China's growth through a trade war," the newspaper suggested Beijing was bracing for a fight.

It said, "If the US is determined to escalate conflicts with China, then so be it. Perhaps the Trump administration can only clear its mind after a fight."

___

12:20 a.m.

A Chinese government spokesman has said Beijing "will not bow in the face of threats and blackmail" on the eve of U.S. tariff hikes and will defend its interests.

The Commerce Ministry spokesman, Gao Feng, said Thursday that Beijing will wait to see what Washington does before taking action of its own.

The Trump administration is poised to raise tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports on Friday in the dispute over technology policy. China has threatened to retaliate.

Gao said at a news conference, "China will not bow in the face of threats and blackmail." He said if Washington acts, China will "fight back to defend the core interests of the country and the interests of the people."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Renewable energy push in sunny Arizona draws political fight

    Renewable energy push in sunny Arizona draws political fight

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 1:42 PM EDT2018-07-04 17:42:37 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 7:38 AM EDT2018-07-05 11:38:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 27, 2018, environmental activist &amp; billionaire Tom Steyer poses at his offices in San Francisco. Arizona’s largest utility is fiercely opposing a push to mandate increased use of renewabl...(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 27, 2018, environmental activist &amp; billionaire Tom Steyer poses at his offices in San Francisco. Arizona’s largest utility is fiercely opposing a push to mandate increased use of renewabl...
    A push to mandate increased use of renewable energy in sun-drenched Arizona has been met with fierce opposition from the state's largest utility.More >>
    A push to mandate increased use of renewable energy in sun-drenched Arizona has been met with fierce opposition from the state's largest utility.More >>

  • 2 dead after tree branch falls on crowd at fireworks show

    2 dead after tree branch falls on crowd at fireworks show

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 3:39 PM EDT2018-07-04 19:39:01 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 7:37 AM EDT2018-07-05 11:37:26 GMT
    Authorities say two people have died after a tree branch fell on a crowd of spectators during a fireworks show in western Illinois.More >>
    Authorities say two people have died after a tree branch fell on a crowd of spectators during a fireworks show in western Illinois.More >>

  • Montana Sen. Tester 'welcomes' Trump by touting passed bills

    Montana Sen. Tester 'welcomes' Trump by touting passed bills

    Thursday, July 5 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-07-05 06:21:45 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 7:37 AM EDT2018-07-05 11:37:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...
    U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or...More >>
    U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly