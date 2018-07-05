Train derailment blocks 2 railroad crossings in Pell City - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Train derailment blocks 2 railroad crossings in Pell City

(Source: St. Clair Co. EMA/Facebook) (Source: St. Clair Co. EMA/Facebook)
PELL CITY, AL (WBRC) -

An early morning train derailment has two railroad crossings blocked in Pell City. 

The train derailed at the Wolf Creek Road South crossing around 3:30 a.m., according to the St. Clair County EMA. 

Both the Wolf Creek and Mill Pond Road railroad crossings are blocked, according to authorities. 

Check below for alternate route information:

