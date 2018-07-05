Train derailment blocks 2 railroad crossings in Pell City

An early morning train derailment has two railroad crossings blocked in Pell City.More >>
We start out our Thursday morning with just a few clouds out there and temps in the 70s.More >>
Trussville police say charges will be filed against a woman they say left a dog in a car Wednesday. Sadly, the dog passed soon after she was rescued from the car.More >>
We always hear about people using Ancestry.com to find out where they come from, but you don’t hear a lot about long-lost dads or daughters connecting later in life.More >>
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Bessemer Road and Court R.More >>
