Railroad operations resume following train derailment in Pell City, AL

Norfolk Southern resumed train operations on its mainline track through Pell City shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, according to officials.More >>
Norfolk Southern resumed train operations on its mainline track through Pell City shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, according to officials.More >>
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Bessemer Road and Court R.More >>
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Bessemer Road and Court R.More >>
The Tuscaloosa Titans, Tuscaloosa's new minor league basketball team, will host a playoff game Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Echols Middle School gym in Northport.More >>
The Tuscaloosa Titans, Tuscaloosa's new minor league basketball team, will host a playoff game Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Echols Middle School gym in Northport.More >>
A woman who Trussville police say left a dog in a hot car on July 4th has been arrested, Trussville police confirm.More >>
A woman who Trussville police say left a dog in a hot car on July 4th has been arrested, Trussville police confirm.More >>
We start out our Friday morning with overcast skies and temps in the 70s. The afternoon highs should reach the upper 80s to near 90s.More >>
We start out our Friday morning with overcast skies and temps in the 70s. The afternoon highs should reach the upper 80s to near 90s.More >>