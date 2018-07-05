Mickey: Sunshine today; Showers and storms tomorrow

We start out our Thursday morning with just a few clouds out there and temps in the 70s.

Look for mostly sunny skies this morning and into the afternoon with just a 30 percent chance of showers, highs near 91 and winds out of the east at 5-10 mph.

According to our model data, Friday afternoon brings a much greater chance of seeing storm development across our area. We are going with a 60-percent chance of rain tomorrow.

An upper-level disturbance moving west across the region will keep rain chances elevated through the weekend.

NEXT WEEK AND THE LATEST ON THE TROPICS: High pressure is expected to strengthen next week, and this could bring some mid-90s to parts of the area. I want to give you the First Alert for the possibility of dangerous heat levels. We will continue to mention a chance for some heat activated storms and showers for Monday and beyond. We will be keeping a close eye on the temperatures guidance. It wouldn’t surprise me to see some heat advisories over parts of the area next week. The tropics are also “heating up” with two disturbances over the Atlantic. One system near Bermuda has a 70% chance of development within the next five days. That system is expected to turn north over the Atlantic. A second system near the Equator has a 30% chance of development within the next five days. We will need to keep a closer eye on this system as it moves northwest towards the Caribbean.

