House of Cards shares a July 4th message from President Claire Underwood

The dynamic duo that is (well, was) Walter White and Jesse Pinkman might not be re-joining the fold for Better Call Saul's fourth season

Here's what Walter and Jesse's Better Call Saul appearance might be like

House of Cards took advantage of the July 4th holiday to partake in a fireworks display of its own: teasing what's to come in the sixth and final season of Netflix's White House drama

Ask any millennial and they'll tell you: Netflix is TV now.

By Malcolm Venable,

House of Cards took advantage of the July 4th holiday to partake in a fireworks display of its own: teasing what's to come in the sixth and final season of Netflix's White House drama. Of course, Season 5 ended not only with Frank Underwood Frank (Kevin Spacey) resigning as President and handing the throne to wife Claire (Robin Wright) but, in the time that followed, Spacey getting fired from the show following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Robin Wright Shares Bloody Preview of House of Cards' Final Season

As most of America was grillin', chillin' and kicking a cold one back in honor of the stars and stripes, madam President went to work -- and the Twittersphere to wish citizens well while making an important declaration. "Happy Independence Day...to me," Claire says, as the hashtag #MyTurn ends the spot. Check it out below.

A message from the President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/yx0P3qyHfW

— House of Cards (@HouseofCards) July 4, 2018

House of Cards is expected to return with an eight episode season this fall on Netflix.

