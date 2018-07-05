House of Cards shares a July 4th message from President Claire U - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

House of Cards shares a July 4th message from President Claire Underwood

© iStockphoto.com / Kativ © iStockphoto.com / Kativ


By Malcolm Venable,

House of Cards took advantage of the July 4th holiday to partake in a fireworks display of its own: teasing what's to come in the sixth and final season of Netflix's White House drama. Of course, Season 5 ended not only with Frank Underwood Frank (Kevin Spacey) resigning as President and handing the throne to wife Claire (Robin Wright) but, in the time that followed, Spacey getting fired from the show following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Robin Wright Shares Bloody Preview of House of Cards' Final Season

As most of America was grillin', chillin' and kicking a cold one back in honor of the stars and stripes, madam President went to work -- and the Twittersphere to wish citizens well while making an important declaration. "Happy Independence Day...to me," Claire says, as the hashtag #MyTurn ends the spot. Check it out below.

A message from the President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/yx0P3qyHfW

— House of Cards (@HouseofCards) July 4, 2018

House of Cards is expected to return with an eight episode season this fall on Netflix.

Other Links From TVGuide.com

House of Cards

Robin Wright

Kevin Spacey

View the original article on TVGuide.com

*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.
Powered by Frankly