Pedestrian killed Wednesday night on Bessemer Road identified

breaking

Pedestrian killed Wednesday night on Bessemer Road identified

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Bessemer Road and Court R on Wednesday night.

Authorities have identified the victim as 35-year-old April Dunn Myers.

No further information is available.

The investigation continues.

