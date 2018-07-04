Man who drowned at Oak Mountain State Park on July 4th identified

The body of a drowning victim was found this tonight at Oak Mountain State Park.More >>
The accident happened on the Black Warrior River about two or three miles south of the Moundville boating landing.More >>
An early morning train derailment has two railroad crossings blocked in Pell City.More >>
We start out our Thursday morning with just a few clouds out there and temps in the 70s.More >>
Trussville police say charges will be filed against a woman they say left a dog in a car Wednesday. Sadly, the dog passed soon after she was rescued from the car.More >>
