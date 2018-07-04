Man who drowned at Oak Mountain State Park on July 4th identifie - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man who drowned at Oak Mountain State Park on July 4th identified

PELHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Shelby County authorities have identified the man who drowned at Oak Mountain State Park on the Fourth of July. 

The body of 23-year-old Nicolas Juarez was recovered around 8:30 p.m., according to the Shelby County Coroner. 

