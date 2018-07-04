Man who drowned at Oak Mountain State Park on July 4 identified

The body of a drowning victim was found this tonight at Oak Mountain State Park.More >>
An early morning train derailment has two railroad crossings blocked in Pell City.
Disgraced former State Representative Oliver Robinson testified as the star witness for the prosecution about his confessed role in the federal corruption case against Drummond Coal company.
We always hear about people using Ancestry.com to find out where they come from, but you don't hear a lot about long-lost dads or daughters connecting later in life.
The accident happened on the Black Warrior River about two or three miles south of the Moundville boating landing.
