Body of drowning victim recovered at Oak Mountain State Park

Trussville police say charges will be filed against a woman they say left a dog in a car Wednesday. Sadly, the dog passed soon after she was rescued from the car.More >>
Trussville police say charges will be filed against a woman they say left a dog in a car Wednesday. Sadly, the dog passed soon after she was rescued from the car.More >>
We always hear about people using Ancestry.com to find out where they come from, but you don’t hear a lot about long-lost dads or daughters connecting later in life.More >>
We always hear about people using Ancestry.com to find out where they come from, but you don’t hear a lot about long-lost dads or daughters connecting later in life.More >>
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Bessemer Road and Court R.More >>
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Bessemer Road and Court R.More >>
The body of a drowning victim was found this tonight at Oak Mountain State Park.More >>
The body of a drowning victim was found this tonight at Oak Mountain State Park.More >>
Most of the wet weather should dissipate by midnight, with only a stray shower or storm possible through the early morning hours. Plan on some more low clouds and patchy fog for the start of your Thursday. Lows will be in the 70s.More >>
Most of the wet weather should dissipate by midnight, with only a stray shower or storm possible through the early morning hours. Plan on some more low clouds and patchy fog for the start of your Thursday. Lows will be in the 70s.More >>