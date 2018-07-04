Fire at former Mexican restaurant in Hoover - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Fire at former Mexican restaurant in Hoover

Fire at unoccupied building in Hoover. (Source: Rusty Lowe/Hoover Fire) Fire at unoccupied building in Hoover. (Source: Rusty Lowe/Hoover Fire)
HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

A building that used to house a Mexican restaurant in Hoover caught fire Wednesday evening.

According to officials with the Hoover Fire Department, the former Mexico Lindo restaurant caught fire Wednesday.

Crews responded and battled the fire.

No details yet on the cause, but we'll update this story when we get more info.

