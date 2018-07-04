Tuscaloosa man charged in July 4 boating accident that killed 2, injured 3

A Tuscaloosa man has been charged with two counts of reckless murder after a July 4 boating accident killed two people.

ALEA says Ricky Latham, 29, was the man driving the ski boat that caused the fatal accident.

The accident happened on the Black Warrior River about two or three miles south of the Moundville boating landing. Three others were also injured in the accident.

The two killed were Richard Glover, 47, of Akron, Ala., and Destiny Graven, 23, of Northport. The two victims were both passengers on separate boats.

There were a total of eight people on the two boats. Seven of those eight were thrown in the water during the accident. Investigators say none were wearing life vests. Two people are still in the hospital, but they're expected to survive.

Dana Langley, who lives less than a mile from where the crash happened, said he knew Glover for years.

"Most of the folks watch what they're doing on the river. So it was kind of shocking and especially when you found out you knew them," Langley said.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.