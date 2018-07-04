2 killed in boating accident on Black Warrior River

Day has turned into night on the Fourth of July, and you know what that means, it's time for Thunder on the Mountain!More >>
Most of the wet weather should dissipate by midnight, with only a stray shower or storm possible through the early morning hours. Plan on some more low clouds and patchy fog for the start of your Thursday. Lows will be in the 70s.
A non-profit foundation is focused on training dogs to recognize the smell of cancer needs samples of human blood, breath and urine.
A building that used to house a Mexican restaurant in Hoover caught fire Wednesday evening.
The accident happened on the Black Warrior River about two or three miles south of the Moundville boating landing.
