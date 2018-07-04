2 killed in boating accident on Black Warrior River - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

2 killed in boating accident on Black Warrior River

MOUNDVILLE, AL (WBRC) -

Moundville mayor Tony Lester says he's been told two people were killed in a boating accident.

The accident happened on the Black Warrior River about two or three miles south of the Moundville boating landing.

Lester said he was told of the fatalities by the police chief.

This story is developing.

