2 killed, 3 injured in boating accident on Black Warrior River

Black Warrior River (Source: Terri Brewer/WBRC) Black Warrior River (Source: Terri Brewer/WBRC)
MOUNDVILLE, AL (WBRC) -

Moundville Mayor Tony Lester says he's been told two people were killed in a boating accident.

The accident happened on the Black Warrior River about two or three miles south of the Moundville boating landing. Three others were also injured in the accident. 

Lester said he was told of the fatalities by the police chief.

This story is developing.

