Keeping pets calm during Fourth of July fireworks

Authorities are investigating a death after a person would found in a Regions parking lot at the corner of Oxmoor Road and Lakeshore Parkway.More >>
Authorities are investigating a death after a person would found in a Regions parking lot at the corner of Oxmoor Road and Lakeshore Parkway.More >>
Northport Fire Rescue has a recipe for safely grilling out on the Fourth of July.More >>
Northport Fire Rescue has a recipe for safely grilling out on the Fourth of July.More >>
Veterinarian say it is a good idea to get the animals used to the loud booms. And they have advice for how.More >>
Veterinarian say it is a good idea to get the animals used to the loud booms. And they have advice for how.More >>
Pelham police are reminding residents about golf cart safety this July 4.More >>
Pelham police are reminding residents about golf cart safety this July 4.More >>
You can find sales claiming Fourth of July savings in just about every store. But retail experts warn not all deals are created equal.More >>
You can find sales claiming Fourth of July savings in just about every store. But retail experts warn not all deals are created equal.More >>