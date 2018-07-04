Keeping pets calm during Fourth of July fireworks

Veterinarian say it is a good idea to get the animals used to the loud booms. And they have advice for how.

One way is banging pots and pans around at your home. That will get them accustomed to the loud noise before the fireworks celebration starts.

Doctors say your best bet on a night like tonight go ahead and put your pet inside and leave the TV in that room on to help drown out the noise. If that doesn't work, you can also medicate them.

"You can start with benadryl start with children's and they can even take adults if needed. It is pretty safe," said Jerry Latham, chief veterinarian for the Birmingham Humane Society.

And if none of those options work, you can call your vet and they have something a little stronger that will help them relax.

