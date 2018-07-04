Tips for safely grilling on the Fourth of July

Northport Fire Rescue has a recipe for safely grilling out on the Fourth of July.

It starts off with making sure your grill is at least 4 or 5 feet from away from your home.

"We've had a few accidents in my career grilling, people got burned and a lot of it revolved around disposing of the embers around a charcoal grill," Battalion Chief Ricky Mills said.

He's seen more than a few examples of grilling gone wrong in his 24-year career. Mills believes many of those accidents can be avoided if folks put safety first.

"Lighting a propane gas grill, you have to be careful if you light the grill and it doesn't light after a couple of times, you need to turn the gas off, open the grill and let the fumes dissipate, try again," Mills said.

Make sure no flammable objects are near the grill while you're cooking. Also, keep an eye on your grill.

If you're cooking with charcoal, check to see if the embers are no longer burning before emptying out the charcoal.

"They basically dumped it. A couple of hours later, we're getting a call for a grass fire and that seems to be the most common type of call we respond to," Mills said.

Chief Mills also suggested keeping a fire extinguisher close by just in case things get out of control.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.