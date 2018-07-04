Pelham police remind residents of golf cart safety

Pelham police are reminding residents about golf cart safety this July 4.

Officers are reminding parents that children must be at least 16 years old to operate a golf cart. Also, they would like carts to stay on side streets, not major thoroughfares.

Dana Martin bought her husband a golf cart as a Christmas gift. They use it to ride their grandchildren to the pool or to visit neighbors. She appreciates police looking out for citizens' safety.

"But it might be a little overkill to limit the use of them within the neighborhoods,” she says. “I think as long as there are responsible adults riding and making sure kids are safe that it should be something allowed within the city limits of Pelham."

Martin says there are about ten to twenty golf carts that are used in her neighborhood. She says she's only seen responsible adults using them.

