What sales to shop (and not shop) on the Fourth of July

You can find sales claiming Fourth of July savings in just about every store. But retail experts warn not all deals are created equal.

There's some things that are better bought on the 4th and others you should wait to buy.

So what are the best deals?

Large appliances are on the list, sometimes for as much as forty percent off. Also on the list of deals are mattresses, patio furniture and outdoor gear.

These aren't a surprise to Nicole Hedrick.

"I think this is kind of a time for family so I would assume that it's about getting outdoors and being with your family. Less TV and more cooking and being outside," she says.

So what should you wait to buy?

Clothes. Experts say if you wait until late August or September to buy them, you might find prices slashed as much as 80 percent.

Also on the list are TVs, computers and tablets. Hold out if you can for just one more month and wait for deeper savings during back to school sales.

