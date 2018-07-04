Karle's Korner: Vestavia Hills' football coach returns home a national Hall of Famer

Last week he was the Vestavia Hills High School football coach, but today he returned home from Chicago a Hall of Famer!

Buddy Anderson arrived back in Birmingham on Wednesday, nearly 48 hours after he was inducted into the National High School Hall Of Fame.

Anderson was enshrined into the Class of 2018 alongside 11 other high school greats.

“I never thought in my wildest dreams that could ever happen to me, but it’s a blessing,” Anderson said.

Anderson will continue his illustrious coaching career next month when he begins his 41st year of coaching the Rebels football team. The coach is the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s all-time winningest football coach with 329 victories. He also has two state championships.

On Monday night, Anderson was joined by his wife Linda, his daughters Stacey, Lindsey and Abby, his seven grandchildren and his brother and his brother’s wife. AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese was also at the induction ceremony to help in a special presentation sponsored by the National Federation Of High Schools.

“I’m blessed to have been around such great coaches and players - the players I have had the opportunity to coach, it’s been an awesome ride,” Anderson said.

