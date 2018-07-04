B'ham runner to compete in 'toughest foot race in the world'

The Badwater 135 is considered the toughest foot race in the world.

"It's the distance, 135 miles is never easy, the elements, like temperatures are anywhere from 105 to 135 degrees, there is no shade," said Birmingham resident Micah Morgan.

On July 23, Morgan will race 135 miles on the road from Death Valley to Mount Whitney, Calif., covering three mountain ranges and more than 14,000 feet in elevation.

“It’s more about pacing yourself, it’s not necessarily the fastest person who wins, it’s about managing fluids and nutrition," Morgan said.

Morgan is the second fastest ultra-marathon runner in the nation. The biggest concern of her 135-mile journey is dealing with the heat as temperatures can reach 130 degrees.

"The road gets so hot that they recommend running on the white lines on the road because the heat can warp your shoes. Even wearing bobby pins in your hair or glasses is a no-no because if you do you'll get burned," said Morgan.

Morgan, who's a nurse practitioner, says this race has been on her bucket list for years. She started preparing for this race over a year ago. A lot of people may ask her why she wants to run 135 miles nonstop, but she believes she has the perfect answer.

“Just to see how tough you are, what you can manage, what the body can handle and just being able to believe in yourself and see it become a reality, I’m ready to go," Morgan said.

Morgan has 48 hours to finish the race. If she does, she'll become the first runner from Birmingham to finish the toughest race in the world.

"I'm nervous, but very excited," said Morgan.

The Badwater 135 is July 23.

