Liberty Island evacuated after statue base climber, banner - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Liberty Island evacuated after statue base climber, banner

NEW YORK (AP) - Liberty Island has been evacuated because of a climber at the Statue of Liberty.

A person climbed the statue's base on the Fourth of July shortly after several people were arrested after hanging a banner from the statue's pedestal calling for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

News helicopter video showed the climber sitting Wednesday by the bottom of the statue's robes, about 100 feet (30 meters) aboveground. Police nearby tried to persuade the climber to descend.

Earlier, National Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis said at least six people were taken into custody for the banner, which read "Abolish I.C.E.," referring to part of the Department of Homeland Security.

Willis says federal regulations prohibit hanging banners from the monument.

Banner organizing group Rise and Resist says the climber isn't connected to its demonstration.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

