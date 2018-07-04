Wes: Scattered storms Wednesday, some may be strong or severe

Happy Independence Day! We’re tracking numerous scattered storms and showers this afternoon and if you hear thunder, the storms will be moving in a west direction.

Some of the storms this afternoon and evening may be strong or severe, with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and possibly small hail. The Storm Prediction Center has painted a marginal severe risk across our north and northwest counties.

Stay weather alert and be on the lookout for alerts on the First Alert Weather App.

The storms and showers should start thinning out this evening as we countdown to the big firework shows.

REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: An upper-level disturbance moving west across the region will keep rain chances elevated through the rest of the week and weekend. Storms and showers will be likely again tomorrow and then again on Friday. Some data is hinting at a complex of rain and storms moving south across the area tomorrow night and into Friday. We won’t know for sure until we see some of the higher resolution data; however, I’m confident we will see more afternoon pop-ups. Highs will remain near 90, with feels-like temperatures in the upper 90s. You will still have plenty of time for outdoor activities and don’t forget the sunscreen!

NEXT WEEK AND THE LATEST ON THE TROPICS: High pressure is expected to strengthen next week, and this could bring some mid-90s to parts of the area. I want to give you the First Alert for the possibility of dangerous heat levels. We will continue to mention a chance for some heat activated storms and showers for Monday and beyond. We will be keeping a close eye on the temperatures guidance. It wouldn’t surprise me to see some heat advisories over parts of the area next week. The tropics are also “heating up” with two disturbances over the Atlantic. One system near Bermuda has a 60% chance of development within the next five days. That system is expected to turn north over the Atlantic. A second system near the Equator has a 30% chance of development within the next five days. We will need to keep a closer eye on this system as it moves northwest towards the Caribbean.

