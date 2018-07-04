Former Alabama basketball star officially signs with Cavaliers

Independence Day has turned into payday for former Alabama basketball star Collin Sexton.

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Wednesday that the 19-year-old has signed a 4-year contract. Sexton will make $4.07 million during the 2018-19 NBA season. While Cavs’ general manager Koby Altman did not go into specifics on Wednesday, multiple reports put Sexton’s 4-year contract total at over $20 million.

Sexton helped spark the Alabama men’s basketball team to an NCAA Tournament appearance in March, something an Alabama men’s team had not done since 2012. Sexton averaged 19.2 points a game during his freshman season, and later became the first Bama player to be chosen in the first round of the NBA Draft (#8 overall) since 2001 when Childerburg’s Gerald Wallace was drafted 25th overall by the Sacramento Kings.

Sexton, a native of Marietta, Ga., won’t turn 20 until January. Basketball fans will get a look at the teenager this Friday when the Cavs’ summer league team faces the Washington Wizards.

