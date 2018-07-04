Dog dies after spending hours in hot car outside Trussville store

Trussville police say charges will be filed against a woman they say left a dog in a car Wednesday. Sadly, the dog passed soon after she was rescued from the car.

According to Lt Phil Dillon with the Trussville Police Department, a currently unidentified woman parked an automobile in the Walmart parking lot in Trussville around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.

We're told the woman left the dog alone in the vehicle at that time.

Authorities were called to the store around 11 a.m. after some folks in the parking lot noticed the dog was in distress.

Employees in the store attempted to page the owner of the vehicle, but she never responded.

Soon after, police say they busted out the window of the vehicle to rescue the dog.

We're told the dog was alive when removed from the vehicle, but sadly she died soon thereafter.

Trussville police say they plan on filing charges against the woman, but we're unsure what specific charges those will be.

Police are unsure why the woman was at the store, but she is not a Walmart employee.

We'll update this story with more information after those charges are filed.

