Dog dies after spending hours in hot car outside Trussville store

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced on Wednesday that the 19-year-old has signed a 4-year contract. Sexton will make $4.07 million during the 2018-19 NBA season.More >>
Trussville police say charges will be filed against a woman they say left a dog in a car Wednesday. Sadly, the dog passed soon after she was rescued from the car.More >>
The Fourth of July holiday means Alabama’s lakes and rivers will likely be busy. That also means a busy time for those who help keep people safe on the water.More >>
The City of Tuscaloosa and Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority will host the eighth annual Fourth of July Celebration on the River at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.More >>
Blount County authorities are investigating a Tuesday night apartment fire that damaged two units.More >>