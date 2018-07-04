Boston Symphony heading back outdoors to Tanglewood - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Boston Symphony heading back outdoors to Tanglewood

BOSTON (AP) - The Boston Symphony Orchestra is returning to its seasonal home at Tanglewood.

Music director Andris Nelsons will conduct works by Mozart and Tchaikovsky as the renowned orchestra kicks off its 2018 outdoor season on Friday evening at the western Massachusetts venue.

Superstar pianist Lang Lang will play Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 24 in C minor.

This summer's season, which runs through Sept. 2, continues the BSO's yearlong homage to Leonard Bernstein.

The Massachusetts-born conductor and composer would have turned 100 on Aug. 25. He died in 1990 at age 72 in New York City.

Bernstein was a fixture at the annual summer music festival at Tanglewood for half a century.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Climber on Statue of Liberty base after anti-ICE banner hung

    Climber on Statue of Liberty base after anti-ICE banner hung

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 4:20 PM EDT2018-07-04 20:20:44 GMT
    Wednesday, July 4 2018 4:49 PM EDT2018-07-04 20:49:21 GMT
    Several people have hung a banner emblazoned with a message about abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty and have been arrested.More >>
    Several people have hung a banner emblazoned with a message about abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty and have been arrested.More >>

  • Mother: Caring for girl amid brain-death debate 'worth it'

    Mother: Caring for girl amid brain-death debate 'worth it'

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 4:41 PM EDT2018-07-04 20:41:07 GMT
    Wednesday, July 4 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-07-04 20:48:26 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2014, file photo, Nailah Winkfield, left, and Omari Sealey, right, the mother and uncle of Jahi McMath, listen to doctors speak during a news conference in San Francisco. The mother of a girl at the...(AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File). FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2014, file photo, Nailah Winkfield, left, and Omari Sealey, right, the mother and uncle of Jahi McMath, listen to doctors speak during a news conference in San Francisco. The mother of a girl at the...
    The mother of a girl at the center of a medical and religious debate over brain death says she doesn't regret moving from California to New Jersey so her daughter could receive care after being declared dead.More >>
    The mother of a girl at the center of a medical and religious debate over brain death says she doesn't regret moving from California to New Jersey so her daughter could receive care after being declared dead.More >>

  • Renewable energy push in sunny Arizona draws political fight

    Renewable energy push in sunny Arizona draws political fight

    Wednesday, July 4 2018 1:42 PM EDT2018-07-04 17:42:37 GMT
    Wednesday, July 4 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-07-04 20:48:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 27, 2018, environmental activist &amp; billionaire Tom Steyer poses at his offices in San Francisco. Arizona’s largest utility is fiercely opposing a push to mandate increased use of renewabl...(AP Photo/Eric Risberg). In this photo taken Wednesday, June 27, 2018, environmental activist &amp; billionaire Tom Steyer poses at his offices in San Francisco. Arizona’s largest utility is fiercely opposing a push to mandate increased use of renewabl...
    A push to mandate increased use of renewable energy in sun-drenched Arizona has been met with fierce opposition from the state's largest utility.More >>
    A push to mandate increased use of renewable energy in sun-drenched Arizona has been met with fierce opposition from the state's largest utility.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly