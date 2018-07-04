What’s new on Hulu and what’s leaving in July 2018
By Rick Marshall
The summer heat is giving viewers plenty of reasons to stay inside — and stay cool — this summer, andHulu is locked and loaded for July. The streaming site has an impressive list of new offerings this month, from award-winning original series to critically acclaimed movies. Here are some of the highlights, as well as a full list of what’s new this month.
This July brings the premiere of original series Castle Rock, which weaves a terrifying story filled with people, places, and very likely some monsters from the world of prolific horror author Stephen King, as well as the surreal sci-fi cult classicThe Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension!, starring Peter Weller,John Lithgow, and Jeff Goldblum in one of their weirdest projects to date (which is saying a lot).
Other highlights coming to Hulu this month include the second season of original seriesHarlots, as well as celebrated heavy metal mockumentaryThis is Spinal Tap, the much-maligned (but mega-budgeted) superhero crossover Justice League,and the film that made Academy Award winners out of hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia,Hustle & Flow.
Follow below for our top picks, or scroll to the bottom for the full list.
Our top picks for July
‘The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension!’
A movie so weird, it has to be seen, this 1984 sci-fi adventure casts Peter Weller Buckaroo Banzai,a brilliant physicist, neurosurgeon, test pilot, and gifted rock ‘n roll musician. Along with his band, the Hong Kong Cavaliers, he finds himself thrust into the middle of an inter-dimensional invasion by aliens. It’s just as bizarre as it sounds, with a cast jam-packed with familiar faces.
‘Castle Rock’ Season 1
The myriad, terrifying worlds of Stephen King’s novels merge in this new series set in the show’s titular, fictional town in Maine.Selma actorAndr Holland plays a death-row attorney called back to his Castle Rock hometown after he receives a call from a guard at Shawshank State Penitentiary, and he’s tasked with unraveling the mystery of an unknown inmate while dealing with some deadly mysteries of his own — something the town has no shortage of.
‘Justice League’
If you missed Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero team-up event in theaters (and judging by the film’s lackluster box office, you’re not alone), now is your chance to see what all the fuss was about. Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, and Flash unite to defeat the alien armada of Steppenwolf in this effects-driven spectacle, but it’s the polarizing debate surrounding the film that might be the biggest reason to see it for yourself.
‘Harlots’ Season 2
The second season of this British drama continues to follow the competition between two rival brothels in 18th-century England, with one led by a former prostitute trying to build a better life for her family and her business.