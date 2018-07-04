Swamp Monster BBQ's ribs pro tips

Trim ribs - keep as a slab but clean up the fat and try to make it approximately the same size throughout the slab... so they cook evenly. Coat with a light amount of mustard. this helps the dry rub adhere to the meat. We're sprinkling swamp monster bbq's dry rub on these.. but if you're at home... you can make a similar version by mixing salt, pepper, paprika, cayenne pepper and any of your favorite seasonings. Put your ribs in a smoker for 2 1/2 hours .. Then, wrap the slabs in foil for another hour.

Boston Butt

Ingredients:

A 4-5 pound Boston Butt

One (15-ounce) can crushed pineapple, juice drained, or one (whole) pineapple

2 large sweet onions

1 tablespoon each of: chili powder, paprika, garlic powder, sea salt, celery salt, and basil

1 tsp crushed black pepper

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 cups of barbecue sauce of choice (find one without added high fructose corn syrup or sugar)

Instructions

Thinly slice onions and place in bottom of a 6-quart or larger slow-cooker. Rinse the Boston butt and place on top of the onions. Sprinkle with spices and pour the whole can of pineapple juice over it. Add apple cider vinegar. If using fresh pineapple, peel, core, and thin chop the pineapple and place over pork. Put lid on crockpot and cook on low for 10-12 hours or until fork tender. Don't open until at least 8 hours and then check for tenderness. Shred with two forks to make pulled pork and top with barbecue sauce if using.)

