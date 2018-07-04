Safety reminders for boaters

The Fourth of July holiday means Alabama’s lakes and rivers will likely be busy. That also means a busy time for those who help keep people safe on the water.

Jerry Miller, with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary in Tuscaloosa, reminds boaters to always wear a properly fitting life jacket. Miller says if boaters keep their life jackets packed away while using the boat, trying to access them in an emergency simply does not work.

Miller reminds boaters to obey the speed limit, and to be particularly careful around bridges and coves. He says boaters should always have a good sense of where they are located on a body of water.



Miller also reminds boaters to make sure they have at least one working fire extinguisher on board, to keep handy a flotation device that can be thrown into the water, and to watch closely for people in the water, including those riding on inner tubes.



For more information on boating safety and ways to become educated on boating safety, visit cgaux.org.

