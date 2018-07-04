Safety reminders for boaters

The Fourth of July holiday means Alabama’s lakes and rivers will likely be busy. That also means a busy time for those who help keep people safe on the water.More >>
The Fourth of July holiday means Alabama’s lakes and rivers will likely be busy. That also means a busy time for those who help keep people safe on the water.More >>
The City of Tuscaloosa and Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority will host the eighth annual Fourth of July Celebration on the River at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.More >>
The City of Tuscaloosa and Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority will host the eighth annual Fourth of July Celebration on the River at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater.More >>
Blount County authorities are investigating a Tuesday night apartment fire that damaged two units.More >>
Blount County authorities are investigating a Tuesday night apartment fire that damaged two units.More >>
We are already starting out with a large but isolated storm in our area.More >>
We are already starting out with a large but isolated storm in our area.More >>
Clifton Warren, President of the Tuscaloosa County Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., claimed they gave Cypress Inn $1,500 up front in December to host a fundraiser at the restaurant’s pavilion.More >>
Clifton Warren, President of the Tuscaloosa County Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., claimed they gave Cypress Inn $1,500 up front in December to host a fundraiser at the restaurant’s pavilion.More >>