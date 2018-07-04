Rose resigns council position in Alabama city

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Less than two months after he took the oath of office, former Northport Mayor Wayne Rose has resigned his appointed position as a representative on the City Council.

The Tuscaloosa News reports Rose was sworn in on May 7 and attended the following council meeting May 21. He was absent from both meetings in June. Council President Jay Logan announced Rose's resignation on Monday.

Logan says Rose told the council that he had to prioritize spending time with his family and running his Northport lumberyard.

The seat was open after the death of one councilmember and the resignation of his first replacement. Councilman Dennis Hambright died suddenly in 2017. The council then appointed Lee Boozer, a retired educator and football coach, but he resigned, citing health concerns.

Information from: The Tuscaloosa News, http://www.tuscaloosanews.com

