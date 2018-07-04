4 units damaged in River Oaks Apartment fire in Oneonta

Blount County authorities are investigating a Tuesday night apartment fire that damaged multiple units.

Crews arrived at the River Oaks Apartments to find heavy fire around 9:25 p.m. The fire could be seen from the Blount County 911 tower cam, according to the Oneonta Fire Department.

Seven additional emergency crews responded before the fire was contained to two units. Two other units sustained smoke and water damage.

The American Red Cross and local churches are assisting displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

