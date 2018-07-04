Fourth of July Celebration on the River planned for Tuscaloosa

The City of Tuscaloosa and Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority will host the eighth annual Fourth of July Celebration on the River at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. The free event starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Celebration on the River is family-friendly and open to the public.



Amphitheater gates and the PARA Kid Zone both open at 6 p.m. The Kid Zone features games and activities for children and families.



Inside the amphitheater, a veterans’ salute will begin at 7:45 p.m. and a special performance by the Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra begins at 8 p.m.

The fireworks show caps off the evening at 9 p.m.



Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority Public Relations and Marketing Manager Becky Booker says organizers want to bring the entire community together to celebrate the Fourth of July.



"We have the fun carnival-type thing, we also have the more high culture of the symphony orchestra, so something for everybody,” Booker said.



Free parking will be available at the Tuscaloosa Intermodal Facility Parking Deck and the Tuscaloosa River Market. Free shuttles will begin running to the Amphitheater at 5:45 p.m. Booker says shuttles will also run after the event.



The Amphitheater’s clear bag policy will be in effect for the event. Diaper bags and medical bags are acceptable, but may be searched. For more information, visit TuscaloosaAmphitheater.com.



To receive text alerts for weather and event information the day of the event, guests can text “TUSC4TH” to 888-777.

