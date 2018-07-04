Mickey: Chance of a few showers and storms for the 4th of July

We are already starting out with a large but isolated storm in our area. As of 4 a.m., the storm was into Blount, parts of Jefferson and St. Clair counties. We have experienced a few lightning strikes at WBRC FOX6 prior to going on-air with Good Day Alabama.

That storm continued to weaken as it moved west of I-65.

INCREASING STORM THREAT FOR TODAY'S 4TH OF JULY: We will start off the big holiday, with a period of partly to mostly sunny weather and hot temperatures! I would try to get the grill cranked up prior to lunchtime. Scattered storms and showers will be likely in the afternoon. Some storms may be strong so keep an eye on the First Alert Weather App for alerts. The wet weather should be moving along so rain should cause temporary delays. I do expect the storms and showers to thin out after sunset and most of the weather should dissipate as the fireworks shows kickoff.

REST OF THE WEEK: Another upper-level disturbance will be developing to our southeast and this will keep the stormy summer pattern in place through the weekend. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. You will have plenty of time to head out to the lake or pool but keep an eye on the Weather App for lightning alerts. We will continue to see some stronger pop-up storms, with more frequent cloud to ground lightning, gusty winds, and maybe even some small hail.

NEXT WEEK: Long range forecast data is advertising a strengthening ridge of high pressure for next week. This would limit the number of showers and storms but also set the stage for a big rise in temperatures! We may see some more heat advisories next week.

