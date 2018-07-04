China's HNA Group says co-chairman has died in France

BEIJING (AP) - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group, which operates Hainan Airlines and other businesses around the world, says its co-chairman has died while on a business trip in France.

HNA Group said Wang Jian, a co-founder of the company, suffered "severe injuries" in a fall and died Tuesday at age 57. It gave no other details.

Launched in 1993 on the southern island of Hainan, HNA grew to become China's fourth-largest airline and expanded into finance, hotels, logistics and other businesses in a multibillion-dollar global acquisition spree.

More recently, HNA has been selling some assets as Chinese regulators tighten lending controls and press companies to rein in debt.

