We've got good news and bad news about the Psych: The Movie sequel

Ask any millennial and they'll tell you: Netflix is TV now.

House of Cards took advantage of the July 4th holiday to partake in a fireworks display of its own: teasing what's to come in the sixth and final season of Netflix's White House drama

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is a chill dude. He's happy to take pictures and chat with fans... if fans encounter him in public. But if you show up at his house unannounced, that's not cool



If you're eager for a Psych: The Movie sequel, we've got good news... and bad news.

According to TVLine, a sequel is in the early development stages but the plan to shoot the new movie later this year has officially been put on hold.

Apparently, the project hit a bit of a scheduling snag when it came to stars James Roday and Dulé Hill, who are both pretty preoccupied with other projects right now. Roday snagged a lead role in ABC's A Million Little Things, which seems to be shaping up to be the next This Is Us, while Hill has been bumped up to a series regular on Suits. Shooting these two shows has obviously demanded a lot of Hill and Roday's time, which would explain what's making it so hard to pull them away for a few weeks to shoot a new Psych movie.

Never fear, though! Creator Steve Franks told TV Guide last year that he's got big plans for sequels -- plural.

"When we were ending the show and steering it towards a conclusion, I was sort of steering it towards the two-hour world," Franks told TV Guide. "I steered it right towards doing one [movie], and I realized by saying something over and over maybe I could talk it into existence. So I thought if I can talk into existence one, maybe I can talk into existence six."

Psych: The Movie Is the Perfect Example of How to Do a Revival

Someone who has six movies planned out doesn't seem like a guy who can be discouraged by a few scheduling conflicts, so we're crossing our fingers that it will all work out in the end.

Let's just hope John Cena's schedule won't be the next big stumbling block, since Franks also admitted that Cena's character, Ewan O'Hara, was set up to play a huge part in Psych: The Movie 2.

