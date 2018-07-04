On July 4, Americans celebrate their union, rue divisions

NEW YORK (AP) - Americans are marking Independence Day with parades, fireworks and, for some, a renewed sense of pride in their 242-year-old nation.

For others, a sense of a United States divided weighs heavy on its quintessential holiday.

From New York to New Mexico, July Fourth events will celebrate what Americans have in common. Festivities are as elaborate as the Macy's July Fourth fireworks show, as gulp-worthy as the Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest and as easygoing as backyard barbecues.

But in a country roiled with debate over what it means to be an American, there are even competing televised Independence Day events in the nation's capital.

PBS' broadcast of music and fireworks from the U.S. Capitol's West Lawn faces new counterprogramming from the White House, which is hosting its own concert.

