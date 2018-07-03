Birmingham business moving after thieves strike twice within months

Jennifer Stewart Campbell took a leap of faith opening up her business on 3rd Avenue West. She was excited about the new venture, but thieves have been trying to steal everything she’s worked for.

"This is all sweat equity, out of our pocket," said J-Stew Beauty and More owner. That was back in February, "You are literally standing in our pocket right now."

She was excited about her new business, but almost six months later, that excitement turned into heartache.

Her store has been burglarized, not once, but twice. "This is a $4,000 machine, ruined," she said.

The thieves stole hair and destroyed equipment trying to get cash that wasn't there.

"The first time was like a dash and grab," she said. "Today police detectives realized that the building next to me is empty which gives you easy access from the ceiling to my building."

Her family, friends and sorority sisters spent all day on Monday restocking the shelves with what was left in storage. But that's it. She's closing shop and leaving at the end of the month

"I'm leaving," she said. "I'm going to let them have it. I can't fight this mentality on third. Not when we're self- funded. We will be bankrupt and broke."

Stewart-Campbell said since the store has been broken into, she's received support from the community.

"I had customers come in today who said I'm not coming to buy anything, but I want to financial support Just knowing they care," said Campbell.

She said neighboring communities have reached out to her to help her relocate. She plans to open her new location in August.

If you would like to help, Stewart-Campbell's friends have set up a GoFundMe page.

