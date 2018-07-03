US allows ZTE to resume some business - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

US allows ZTE to resume some business

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. authorities are allowing China's ZTE Corp. to resume some business with American companies, temporarily easing part of a ban imposed over the tech giant's exports to Iran and North Korea.

The Commerce Department's order this week follows a settlement under which ZTE agreed to pay a $1 billion fine, replace its executive team and hire U.S. compliance officers.

The order said ZTE will be allowed to conduct business with American companies to maintain existing telecom networks and mobile phones and to support security features. The suspension lasts through Aug. 1.

ZTE suspended most operations after it was banned in April from buying U.S. components and technology. The company had been paying American suppliers an estimated $1.8 billion annually.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Family friend says slain birthday girl was 'mother's shadow'

    Family friend says slain birthday girl was 'mother's shadow'

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 9:45 PM EDT2018-07-04 01:45:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-07-04 03:49:38 GMT
    (Courtesy of Recep Seran via AP). This undated photo provided by Recep Seran shows his daughter Ruya Kadir. The 3-year-old Idaho girl who was stabbed at her birthday party died Monday, July 2, 2018, two days after a man invaded the celebration and atta...(Courtesy of Recep Seran via AP). This undated photo provided by Recep Seran shows his daughter Ruya Kadir. The 3-year-old Idaho girl who was stabbed at her birthday party died Monday, July 2, 2018, two days after a man invaded the celebration and atta...
    Little Ruya Kadir was a refugee in a strange land when she arrived in Boise at six months old.More >>
    Little Ruya Kadir was a refugee in a strange land when she arrived in Boise at six months old.More >>

  • Men plead no contest in deadly California warehouse fire

    Men plead no contest in deadly California warehouse fire

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-07-03 06:18:29 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-07-04 03:49:23 GMT
    (KGO-TV via AP, File). FILE - This Dec. 3, 2016, file image from video provided by KGO-TV shows the Ghost Ship Warehouse after a fire swept through the building in Oakland, Calif. Derick Almena and Max Harris are expected to accept plea bargain prison ...(KGO-TV via AP, File). FILE - This Dec. 3, 2016, file image from video provided by KGO-TV shows the Ghost Ship Warehouse after a fire swept through the building in Oakland, Calif. Derick Almena and Max Harris are expected to accept plea bargain prison ...
    Two men are expected to accept plea bargain prison sentences Tuesday to resolve felony charges connected to a Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers at an unlicensed concert in 2016.More >>
    Two men are expected to accept plea bargain prison sentences Tuesday to resolve felony charges connected to a Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers at an unlicensed concert in 2016.More >>

  • Social issues roiling US weigh heavy on Independence Day

    Social issues roiling US weigh heavy on Independence Day

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 6:27 PM EDT2018-07-03 22:27:16 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 11:49 PM EDT2018-07-04 03:49:14 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jay Reeves). Floyd Champion, 77, counts money at his roadside produce stand in Alabaster, Ala., on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. A big fan of President Donald Trump, Champion said he plans to spend July 4 selling watermelons, tomatoes and other prod...(AP Photo/Jay Reeves). Floyd Champion, 77, counts money at his roadside produce stand in Alabaster, Ala., on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. A big fan of President Donald Trump, Champion said he plans to spend July 4 selling watermelons, tomatoes and other prod...
    Americans are reflecting on what Independence Day means as the country prepares to celebrate its 242nd birthday.More >>
    Americans are reflecting on what Independence Day means as the country prepares to celebrate its 242nd birthday.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly