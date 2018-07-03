Police: Bibb County mother killed in murder/suicide

Authorities in Bibb County are investigating the shooting of 43-year-old Katrina Wilson. Police say her ex-boyfriend is responsible.

According to police, 47-year-old Joseph White broke into Wilson's home Friday night on 1st Avenue North in Centreville.

She called 911, but by the time police got there, the police chief said gunshots were heard in the house from outside and it was too late.

Police believe White shot Wilson before turning the gun on himself. Wilson passed away on the scene and White died at an area hospital.

The Centreville police chief said Wilson filed a restraining order against White last month.

