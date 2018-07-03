Veterans battling PTSD brace themselves for fireworks

Some of you are getting ready to set off some fireworks on the Fourth of July, but before you do be mindful of how your veteran neighbors who may have suffered from PTSD might react.

For many of us, listening to the sound of fireworks and watching the displays are a good time. But for quite a few veterans who fought overseas, they brace themselves for this time of year.

Fireworks can be used to celebrate Independence Day, but it can also be a painful reminder of battles for many veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“A lot of the fire flights in Vietnam were at night. You couldn't see. All you could do is shoot at the dark at somebody just shooting at flashes,” said Walt Turner VFW Post 6022 program chair.

Flashes that were big and bright almost like fireworks. Veteran of Foreign Wars program chair post 6022 Walt Turner shares a personal memory of his stepdad who served in World War II.

“He did not like fireworks. He said it brought back a lot of memories it really startled him sometimes and at night he would have nightmares of some of this stuff that would happen in World War II,” said Turner.

Walt explains why fireworks and veterans with PTSD usually don't mix.

“I'm not a doctor, I'm not a psychologist, but I would say the noise is what triggers it. There are certain things that happen to a person that when they are woken suddenly like that, thrown into a traumatic situation like that, it might not seem to be much at that point. But maybe further down the line you may be sleeping at home 10 to 15 years later and all the sudden, noise comes up and you jump up,” said Turner.

Some veterans, Turner said, will plan to be far away from where fireworks are most present. Turner said it doesn't hurt to check on veterans you know before the fireworks start going off.

