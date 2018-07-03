Moody taking applications to hire 3 part-time SROs

The city of Moody is accepting applications for three part-time school resource officers (Source: WBRC)

A huge security upgrade coming for the 2019 school year in Moody.

Now, instead of just one school resource officer, the city is looking to add three more.

Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt said having a school resource officer for each school has been a goal of his for some time now.

He said with only one SRO, the duties can get a bit overwhelming.

"It's a very big deal for Moody," said Chief Hunt. "Moody will be, I believe, the first school department in St. Clair County that will be able to place an officer in each one of their schools."

He said the city will budget for three new part-time School Resource Officers. He said that could cost between $35,000 to $36,000 a year.

They're accepting applications now, to help offset some of the pressure that's currently on the single SRO at the schools.

"When you've got four schools going on, certain things come up that each principal or each teacher may need an officer for, so that officer all day long is going from school to school handling each situation that may come up," said the chief.

He said as school shootings continue to make headlines, having an officer visible at all schools will not only provide more security, but also will ease the fears of parents, students, and teachers.

"Well, you never think it's going to happen in your own backyard," said Chief Hunt. "But you know, Huffman, within 15 or 20 miles down the road, it sort of did happen in our backyard. But hopefully, we're taking the measures so that it doesn't happen here."

They're looking for certified police officers and accepting applications through July 19.

Applications can be found by clicking here.

You can submit your application at the Human Resource Office located at 670 Park Avenue Moody, AL, 35004.

