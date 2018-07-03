Moody taking applications to hire 3 part-time SROs - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Moody taking applications to hire 3 part-time SROs

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Connect
The city of Moody is accepting applications for three part-time school resource officers (Source: WBRC) The city of Moody is accepting applications for three part-time school resource officers (Source: WBRC)
Chief Thomas Hunt (Source: WBRC) Chief Thomas Hunt (Source: WBRC)
MOODY, AL (WBRC) -

A huge security upgrade coming for the 2019 school year in Moody.

Now, instead of just one school resource officer, the city is looking to add three more. 

Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt said having a school resource officer for each school has been a goal of his for some time now. 

He said with only one SRO, the duties can get a bit overwhelming. 

"It's a very big deal for Moody," said Chief Hunt. "Moody will be, I believe, the first school department in St. Clair County that will be able to place an officer in each one of their schools."

He said the city will budget for three new part-time School Resource Officers. He said that could cost between $35,000 to $36,000 a year.

They're accepting applications now, to help offset some of the pressure that's currently on the single SRO at the schools. 

"When you've got four schools going on, certain things come up that each principal or each teacher may need an officer for, so that officer all day long is going from school to school handling each situation that may come up," said the chief. 

He said as school shootings continue to make headlines, having an officer visible at all schools will not only provide more security, but also will ease the fears of parents, students, and teachers. 

"Well, you never think it's going to happen in your own backyard," said Chief Hunt. "But you know, Huffman, within 15 or 20 miles down the road, it sort of did happen in our backyard. But hopefully, we're taking the measures so that it doesn't happen here."

They're looking for certified police officers and accepting applications through July 19. 

Applications can be found by clicking here.

You can or you can submit your application at the Human Resource Office located at 670 Park Avenue Moody, AL, 35004. 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Moody taking applications to hire 3 part-time SROs

    Moody taking applications to hire 3 part-time SROs

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:51 PM EDT2018-07-04 02:51:08 GMT
    The city of Moody is accepting applications for three part-time school resource officers (Source: WBRC)The city of Moody is accepting applications for three part-time school resource officers (Source: WBRC)
    The city of Moody is accepting applications for three part-time school resource officers (Source: WBRC)The city of Moody is accepting applications for three part-time school resource officers (Source: WBRC)

    A huge security upgrade coming for the 2019 school year in Moody. Now, instead of just one school resource officer, the city is looking to add three more.  Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt said having a school resource officer for each school has been a goal of his for some time now.  He said with only one SRO, the duties can get a bit overwhelming.  

    More >>

    A huge security upgrade coming for the 2019 school year in Moody. Now, instead of just one school resource officer, the city is looking to add three more.  Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt said having a school resource officer for each school has been a goal of his for some time now.  He said with only one SRO, the duties can get a bit overwhelming.  

    More >>

  • Wes: A dry start to the Fourth of July, scattered storms likely in the afternoon

    Wes: A dry start to the Fourth of July, scattered storms likely in the afternoon

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:30 PM EDT2018-07-04 02:30:44 GMT

    We will start off the big holiday with a period of partly to mostly sunny weather and hot temperatures. I would try to get the grill cranked up prior to lunchtime. Scattered storms and showers will be likely in the afternoon.

    More >>

    We will start off the big holiday with a period of partly to mostly sunny weather and hot temperatures. I would try to get the grill cranked up prior to lunchtime. Scattered storms and showers will be likely in the afternoon.

    More >>

  • Birmingham PD investigating homicide in Pratt City

    Birmingham PD investigating homicide in Pratt City

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:12 PM EDT2018-07-04 02:12:22 GMT
    Shooting scene on Avenue V, Birmingham. (Source: WBRC video)Shooting scene on Avenue V, Birmingham. (Source: WBRC video)

    Authorities confirm one person was shot dead Tuesday evening in the Birmingham neighborhood of Pratt City.

    More >>

    Authorities confirm one person was shot dead Tuesday evening in the Birmingham neighborhood of Pratt City.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly