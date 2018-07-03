Tuscaloosa city schools opens four new feeding sites

Tuscaloosa City schools have added new food stations this summer for students in need.

According to the Tuscaloosa City Schools child nutrition program director, 60-percent of students in the district are on the reduced or free lunch program.

And there's been a big increase of kids who need balanced affordable meals.

The director tells me in the last year they've had to add a total of 11 new feeding sites.

This summer they opened up four more new feeding locations to keep up with the growing need, making it total of 34 across the city.

"We want to be there to help the community. Even though they are at home in the summertime, we still feel like those are our kids and we want to serve them,” said Carlton Robertson Child Nutrition Program Director.

Children and teens 18 and younger are welcomed, just bring yourself.

Four additional sites have been added to the list of more than 30 summer feeding program sites currently operating.

Bishop's Christian Ministry SFSP

Operating Dates: June 5-July 31

Address: 2515 11th St. E.

Lunch: 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Snack: 2:00-2:30 p.m.

Winding Creek Apartment

Operating Dates: June 18-July 31

Address: 3802 Old Greensboro Rd.

Lunch: 11:30-1:00 p.m.

New Harvest Church of God

Operating Dates: July 11, July 18, & July 25

Address: 1910 4th Avenue.

Supper: 5:00-6:00 p.m.

Tiny Steps-SFSP

Operating Dates: June 4-July 31

Address: 300 65th Street

Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

For more information, contact: Carlton Robertson, Child Nutrition Program Director at (205) 759-3520 or (205) 759-3546.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.