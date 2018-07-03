Birmingham PD investigating homicide in Pratt City - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham PD investigating homicide in Pratt City

Shooting scene on Avenue V, Birmingham. (Source: WBRC video) Shooting scene on Avenue V, Birmingham. (Source: WBRC video)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Authorities confirm one person was shot dead Tuesday evening in the Birmingham neighborhood of Pratt City.

Police responded to a scene on Avenue V Tuesday evening after 8 p.m.

Early reports from police said one person was shot, but later we were told that victim had died.

No further details are available, but we'll update you when we know more.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Moody taking applications to hire 3 part-time SROs

    Moody taking applications to hire 3 part-time SROs

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:51 PM EDT2018-07-04 02:51:08 GMT
    The city of Moody is accepting applications for three part-time school resource officers (Source: WBRC)The city of Moody is accepting applications for three part-time school resource officers (Source: WBRC)
    The city of Moody is accepting applications for three part-time school resource officers (Source: WBRC)The city of Moody is accepting applications for three part-time school resource officers (Source: WBRC)

    A huge security upgrade coming for the 2019 school year in Moody. Now, instead of just one school resource officer, the city is looking to add three more.  Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt said having a school resource officer for each school has been a goal of his for some time now.  He said with only one SRO, the duties can get a bit overwhelming.  

    More >>

    A huge security upgrade coming for the 2019 school year in Moody. Now, instead of just one school resource officer, the city is looking to add three more.  Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt said having a school resource officer for each school has been a goal of his for some time now.  He said with only one SRO, the duties can get a bit overwhelming.  

    More >>

  • Wes: A dry start to the Fourth of July, scattered storms likely in the afternoon

    Wes: A dry start to the Fourth of July, scattered storms likely in the afternoon

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:30 PM EDT2018-07-04 02:30:44 GMT

    We will start off the big holiday with a period of partly to mostly sunny weather and hot temperatures. I would try to get the grill cranked up prior to lunchtime. Scattered storms and showers will be likely in the afternoon.

    More >>

    We will start off the big holiday with a period of partly to mostly sunny weather and hot temperatures. I would try to get the grill cranked up prior to lunchtime. Scattered storms and showers will be likely in the afternoon.

    More >>

  • Birmingham PD investigating homicide in Pratt City

    Birmingham PD investigating homicide in Pratt City

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:12 PM EDT2018-07-04 02:12:22 GMT
    Shooting scene on Avenue V, Birmingham. (Source: WBRC video)Shooting scene on Avenue V, Birmingham. (Source: WBRC video)

    Authorities confirm one person was shot dead Tuesday evening in the Birmingham neighborhood of Pratt City.

    More >>

    Authorities confirm one person was shot dead Tuesday evening in the Birmingham neighborhood of Pratt City.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly