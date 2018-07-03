Municipalities unite for Northport road improvement project

One of Northport’s busiest intersections will be getting a big upgrade starting next week.

The road improvement project is a joint effort involving Northport, Tuscaloosa County, and the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The work starts on Monday. Plans are to widen, resurface, and restripe part of Highway 43 at Mitt Lary Road from Christ Harbor United Methodist to Jack’s.

An added feature will be a southbound through lane intended to improve traffic flow. Motorists should expect possible delays and are encouraged to use caution in the work zone.

Construction begins July 9 and should be wrapped up by August 8, weather permitting.

All work will take place Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

At least one lane will be open at all times in each direction throughout the duration of the project.

