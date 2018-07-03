Hoover coding company offers training to fill close to 1,000 vac - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Hoover coding company offers training to fill close to 1,000 vacant positions

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Connect
TrueCoders provides training to give people the skills they need to find a job in software development (Source: WBRC) TrueCoders provides training to give people the skills they need to find a job in software development (Source: WBRC)
TrueCoders provides free workshops for people interested in learning about coding (Source: WBRC) TrueCoders provides free workshops for people interested in learning about coding (Source: WBRC)
Daniel Walsh (Source: WBRC) Daniel Walsh (Source: WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

There are close to 1,000 jobs available for computer programmers in and around Birmingham. 

That's according to one local company that wants to help you fill those positions.  

When you think of Birmingham, you don't necessarily see it as a hub for coders. 

But that couldn't be farther from the truth. 

That's why this new company is reaching out to people who are looking to switch up their careers.

The company is called TrueCoders, and it's based out of Hoover.

The founder of TrueCoders, Daniel Walsh, said the idea behind his company was to give people the qualities and skills they need to get a job in software development quickly. 

TrueCoders provides an 8-week intensive training course.  

70 percent of their graduates have found jobs since completing the course several months ago. 

"When we started checking into it, we were blown away by the amount of jobs available for people.  And really good paying jobs.  Well above the average salary here in Birmingham is your starting positions.  And that's crazy to think about," said Walsh.

To learn more about TrueCoders and free workshops for beginners, click here

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Moody taking applications to hire 3 part-time SROs

    Moody taking applications to hire 3 part-time SROs

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:51 PM EDT2018-07-04 02:51:08 GMT
    The city of Moody is accepting applications for three part-time school resource officers (Source: WBRC)The city of Moody is accepting applications for three part-time school resource officers (Source: WBRC)
    The city of Moody is accepting applications for three part-time school resource officers (Source: WBRC)The city of Moody is accepting applications for three part-time school resource officers (Source: WBRC)

    A huge security upgrade coming for the 2019 school year in Moody. Now, instead of just one school resource officer, the city is looking to add three more.  Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt said having a school resource officer for each school has been a goal of his for some time now.  He said with only one SRO, the duties can get a bit overwhelming.  

    More >>

    A huge security upgrade coming for the 2019 school year in Moody. Now, instead of just one school resource officer, the city is looking to add three more.  Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt said having a school resource officer for each school has been a goal of his for some time now.  He said with only one SRO, the duties can get a bit overwhelming.  

    More >>

  • Wes: A dry start to the Fourth of July, scattered storms likely in the afternoon

    Wes: A dry start to the Fourth of July, scattered storms likely in the afternoon

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:30 PM EDT2018-07-04 02:30:44 GMT

    We will start off the big holiday with a period of partly to mostly sunny weather and hot temperatures. I would try to get the grill cranked up prior to lunchtime. Scattered storms and showers will be likely in the afternoon.

    More >>

    We will start off the big holiday with a period of partly to mostly sunny weather and hot temperatures. I would try to get the grill cranked up prior to lunchtime. Scattered storms and showers will be likely in the afternoon.

    More >>

  • Birmingham PD investigating homicide in Pratt City

    Birmingham PD investigating homicide in Pratt City

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:12 PM EDT2018-07-04 02:12:22 GMT
    Shooting scene on Avenue V, Birmingham. (Source: WBRC video)Shooting scene on Avenue V, Birmingham. (Source: WBRC video)

    Authorities confirm one person was shot dead Tuesday evening in the Birmingham neighborhood of Pratt City.

    More >>

    Authorities confirm one person was shot dead Tuesday evening in the Birmingham neighborhood of Pratt City.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly