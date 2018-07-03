Hoover coding company offers training to fill close to 1,000 vacant positions

TrueCoders provides free workshops for people interested in learning about coding (Source: WBRC)

TrueCoders provides training to give people the skills they need to find a job in software development (Source: WBRC)

There are close to 1,000 jobs available for computer programmers in and around Birmingham.

That's according to one local company that wants to help you fill those positions.

When you think of Birmingham, you don't necessarily see it as a hub for coders.

But that couldn't be farther from the truth.

That's why this new company is reaching out to people who are looking to switch up their careers.

The company is called TrueCoders, and it's based out of Hoover.

The founder of TrueCoders, Daniel Walsh, said the idea behind his company was to give people the qualities and skills they need to get a job in software development quickly.

TrueCoders provides an 8-week intensive training course.

70 percent of their graduates have found jobs since completing the course several months ago.

"When we started checking into it, we were blown away by the amount of jobs available for people. And really good paying jobs. Well above the average salary here in Birmingham is your starting positions. And that's crazy to think about," said Walsh.

To learn more about TrueCoders and free workshops for beginners, click here.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.