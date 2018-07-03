NFL confirms Edelman must serve 4-game suspension - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

NFL confirms Edelman must serve 4-game suspension

By The Associated Press

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will miss the first four games of the 2018 season for violating NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

NFL officials confirmed Tuesday that Edelman would be suspended without pay for the Patriots' first four regular-season games. ESPN had reported last month that Edelman was facing a four-game suspension.

Edelman, 32, missed the 2017 season with a torn right anterior cruciate ligament. He had 98 receptions in 2016, the third time in a four-year stretch that he caught over 90 passes.

Edelman will miss a home game against Houston, trips to Jacksonville and Detroit, plus a home game against Miami.

He will be eligible to return to the Patriots' active roster on Oct. 1, enabling him to make his 2018 debut Oct. 4 against Indianapolis.

___

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Family friend says slain birthday girl was 'mother's shadow'

    Family friend says slain birthday girl was 'mother's shadow'

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 9:45 PM EDT2018-07-04 01:45:00 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:03 PM EDT2018-07-04 02:03:31 GMT
    (Courtesy of Recep Seran via AP). This undated photo provided by Recep Seran shows his daughter Ruya Kadir. The 3-year-old Idaho girl who was stabbed at her birthday party died Monday, July 2, 2018, two days after a man invaded the celebration and atta...(Courtesy of Recep Seran via AP). This undated photo provided by Recep Seran shows his daughter Ruya Kadir. The 3-year-old Idaho girl who was stabbed at her birthday party died Monday, July 2, 2018, two days after a man invaded the celebration and atta...
    Little Ruya Kadir was a refugee in a strange land when she arrived in Boise at six months old.More >>
    Little Ruya Kadir was a refugee in a strange land when she arrived in Boise at six months old.More >>

  • Men plead no contest in deadly California warehouse fire

    Men plead no contest in deadly California warehouse fire

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-07-03 06:18:29 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 9:59 PM EDT2018-07-04 01:59:41 GMT
    (KGO-TV via AP, File). FILE - This Dec. 3, 2016, file image from video provided by KGO-TV shows the Ghost Ship Warehouse after a fire swept through the building in Oakland, Calif. Derick Almena and Max Harris are expected to accept plea bargain prison ...(KGO-TV via AP, File). FILE - This Dec. 3, 2016, file image from video provided by KGO-TV shows the Ghost Ship Warehouse after a fire swept through the building in Oakland, Calif. Derick Almena and Max Harris are expected to accept plea bargain prison ...
    Two men are expected to accept plea bargain prison sentences Tuesday to resolve felony charges connected to a Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers at an unlicensed concert in 2016.More >>
    Two men are expected to accept plea bargain prison sentences Tuesday to resolve felony charges connected to a Northern California warehouse fire that killed three dozen partygoers at an unlicensed concert in 2016.More >>

  • Social issues roiling US weigh heavy on Independence Day

    Social issues roiling US weigh heavy on Independence Day

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 6:27 PM EDT2018-07-03 22:27:16 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 9:59 PM EDT2018-07-04 01:59:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jay Reeves). Floyd Champion, 77, counts money at his roadside produce stand in Alabaster, Ala., on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. A big fan of President Donald Trump, Champion said he plans to spend July 4 selling watermelons, tomatoes and other prod...(AP Photo/Jay Reeves). Floyd Champion, 77, counts money at his roadside produce stand in Alabaster, Ala., on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. A big fan of President Donald Trump, Champion said he plans to spend July 4 selling watermelons, tomatoes and other prod...
    Americans are reflecting on what Independence Day means as the country prepares to celebrate its 242nd birthday.More >>
    Americans are reflecting on what Independence Day means as the country prepares to celebrate its 242nd birthday.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly