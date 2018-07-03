Teen accused in murder of Hoover war vet facing new gun charges

A man connected to the death of a Hoover war veteran may be facing federal prison time.

Darrian Bryant was one of four people charged with murder in the death of Mike Gilotti.

After two co-defendants were acquitted in Gilotti’s case, prosecutors dismissed murder charges against Bryant.

But, he did plead guilty to nine car break-in charges, which were felonies.

And for that, he received a 46-month suspended sentence with three years of supervised probation.

Part of that probation meant he could not be in possession of a firearm.

However, on June 26, Birmingham police arrested him for just that.

So the district attorney has asked that his probation be revoked.

The office has now turned the case over to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and they are now investigating which may result in federal charges.

If those charges occur, it could ultimately mean federal prison time for Bryant.

