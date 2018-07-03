Caving safety and awareness

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Tarrant Monday night.More >>
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Tarrant Monday night.More >>
A man connected to the death of a Hoover war veteran may be facing federal prison time.More >>
A man connected to the death of a Hoover war veteran may be facing federal prison time.More >>
Alabama is part of a region nicknamed 'TAG' (Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia) known as the highest concentration of caves in the world, according to the National Speleological Society.More >>
Alabama is part of a region nicknamed 'TAG' (Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia) known as the highest concentration of caves in the world, according to the National Speleological Society.More >>
Nick Dunlap has been swinging the golf club ever since he was 6-years-old. “I watched it one time on TV and saw Tiger play,” Nick Dunlap said. From that moment, the rising freshman at Spain Park High School fell in love with golf.More >>
Nick Dunlap has been swinging the golf club ever since he was 6-years-old. “I watched it one time on TV and saw Tiger play,” Nick Dunlap said. From that moment, the rising freshman at Spain Park High School fell in love with golf.More >>
Alabaster police say a man approached a homeowner last Friday claiming he worked for the water board and that he was doing residential inspections.More >>
Alabaster police say a man approached a homeowner last Friday claiming he worked for the water board and that he was doing residential inspections.More >>