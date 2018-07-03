Caving safety and awareness

Alabama is part of a region nicknamed 'TAG' (Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia) known as the highest concentration of caves in the world, according to the National Speleological Society.

Alabama alone has more than 4,200 caves.

“You have to respect the caves and be smart,” said past President of Birmingham Grotto Ray Merrill. “It’s very easy to get lost and cell phone usage is a no-go once inside a cave.”

In the wake of the Thailand rescue efforts, Alabamians need to be aware of cave safety.

